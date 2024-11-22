"Get it done early" - Danial Williams targets quick finish over Thongpoon to prepare for more fights

ONE Championship standout Danial Williams is gunning for a lightning-quick, highlight-reel finish of Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6. The event will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, the three-sport competitor declared:

"Yeah, I'd like to wrap it up early. Get into those exchanges early. Go for gold and have a little highlight reel, you know. Get it done early and have more preparation for the next fight."

Trending

In his latest ONE outing versus Banma Duoji this past October, Williams decided against tapping into his brawler nature. Instead, he focused on throwing precise combos while mixing in some power shots.

Though fans were shocked at this new side of the Thai-Australian, no one can deny the results as it led to him being awarded the victory via unanimous decision.

Williams' desire for a highlight-reel knockout in his upcoming fight with Thongpoon might be his way of hinting that fans will get to see him return to his ultra-aggressive self.

Danial Williams details what he learned from his losing streak

Prior to defeating Banma Duoji, Danial Williams was in the throes of a four-fight losing streak. He has since credited those setbacks as a positive experience in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

The Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA star stated:

"But it's part of the learning process. Hey, I was on a skid myself, too. I love scrapping too. But those defeats taught me how to adapt to different scenarios, change a thing or two. And that's how I felt like when I was down."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback