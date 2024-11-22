“It’s part of the learning process” - Danial Williams says ugly four-fight losing skid taught him how to dig deep

Danial Williams sees his recent losing skid as nothing more than a learning process.

'Mini T' has become one of ONE Championship's most respected athletes, primarily for his willingness to take on any fighter in any sport at pretty much any time. Since making his promotional debut in 2021, he's gone toe-to-toe with current or former ONE world champions like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Di Bella, and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Unfortunately, that willingness also put him on a four-fight losing skid. But rather than looking at the quartet of setbacks with regret, the three-sport superstar sees it as a learning experience.

"But it’s part of the learning process," Williams told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "Hey, I was on a skid myself, too. I love scrapping too. But those defeats taught me how to adapt to different scenarios, change a thing or two. And that’s how I felt like when I was down."

However, Williams did finally fight his way back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 25 in October, earning a unanimous decision victory over Banma Duoji in a mixed martial arts bout.

Danial Williams seeks a second straight win against Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26

After getting his hand raised for the first time in 2024, Williams is ready to go again.

On Friday, December 6, 'Mini T' returns to the art of eight limbs for a clash with 27-year-old Thai sensation Thongpoon PK Saenchai. Their bout will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok when ONE Championship presents a loaded ONE Fight Night 26 card on Amazon Prime Video.

Thongpoon finds himself in a similar position that Williams did up until a month ago — dropping three of his last four fights, including back-to-back losses against Zakaria El Jamari and Rui Botelho.

Who comes out on top when two of ONE's most exciting strikers square off on martial arts' biggest global stage?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

