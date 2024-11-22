  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “It’s part of the learning process” - Danial Williams says ugly four-fight losing skid taught him how to dig deep

“It’s part of the learning process” - Danial Williams says ugly four-fight losing skid taught him how to dig deep

By Craig Pekios
Modified Nov 22, 2024 06:42 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Danial Williams sees his recent losing skid as nothing more than a learning process.

'Mini T' has become one of ONE Championship's most respected athletes, primarily for his willingness to take on any fighter in any sport at pretty much any time. Since making his promotional debut in 2021, he's gone toe-to-toe with current or former ONE world champions like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Di Bella, and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately, that willingness also put him on a four-fight losing skid. But rather than looking at the quartet of setbacks with regret, the three-sport superstar sees it as a learning experience.

"But it’s part of the learning process," Williams told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "Hey, I was on a skid myself, too. I love scrapping too. But those defeats taught me how to adapt to different scenarios, change a thing or two. And that’s how I felt like when I was down."

However, Williams did finally fight his way back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 25 in October, earning a unanimous decision victory over Banma Duoji in a mixed martial arts bout.

Danial Williams seeks a second straight win against Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26

After getting his hand raised for the first time in 2024, Williams is ready to go again.

On Friday, December 6, 'Mini T' returns to the art of eight limbs for a clash with 27-year-old Thai sensation Thongpoon PK Saenchai. Their bout will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok when ONE Championship presents a loaded ONE Fight Night 26 card on Amazon Prime Video.

Thongpoon finds himself in a similar position that Williams did up until a month ago — dropping three of his last four fights, including back-to-back losses against Zakaria El Jamari and Rui Botelho.

Who comes out on top when two of ONE's most exciting strikers square off on martial arts' biggest global stage?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी