"It's best to stay safe" - Danial Williams admits he has to be cautious against dangerous Thongpoon

In his return to action at ONE Fight Night 26, Danial Williams knows that he's walking into a dangerous fight.

'Mini T' doesn't back down from a challenge and he's certainly not afraid to engage in a battle of wills but that's not always the best path to victory. Williams usually relies on his speed when he's facing off against other effective strikers whether it's in MMA, Muay Thai or kickboxing.

Staying a step ahead of his next opponent will be crucial to getting his hand raised at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on Dec. 6.

In a fan-friendly matchup, he faces Thongpoon PK Saenchai in a clash between two exciting, all-action strikers. His opponent may be coming off of back-to-back losses but three of his four wins in ONE have come by way of knockout.

Danial Williams knows that getting drawn into a war in his next outing is not the smartest strategy, so keeping things simple is his focus. He spoke about that in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"It's best to stay safe and try not to overhype myself too much. But as long as I train as hard as I normally do, everything should be okay."

Danial Williams can rely on his experience

On one hand, Danial Williams may be outmatched in experience when it comes to this fight because unlike Thongpoon, he's regularly competing in different rulesets.

However, what 'Mini T' does have in his back pocket is the time that he has shared with some of the best in the world.

Elite strikers like Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella do not get reckless, they remain composed at all times and that's where Williams has the best chance of winning this fight against a dangerous and powerful opponent.

He will need to lean on his entire skill set to secure the victory.

