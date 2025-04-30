  • home icon
"Get it done early" - Nong-O looking to wrap up "proper war" vs. Kongthoranee in trademark fashion

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:24 GMT
Nong-O Hama (left) and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (right) meet for the second time this year.
Nong-O Hama (left) and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (right) meet for the second time this year

Muay Thai specialist Nong-O Hama rides a troubling streak heading into ONE Fight Night 31, but he's looking to catapult himself back into the winner's column in highlight-reel fashion this Friday, May 2.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion martial artist has a tough assignment on deck when he runs it back with fellow Thai brawler Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight rematch inside Bangkok's revered Lumpinee Stadium.

However, the gravity of the situation isn't lost on the Thai sensation, who approaches this crossroads bout with stark clarity about what's at stake:

"What can fans expect in this fight? There will definitely be a proper war," Nong-O told members of the media during a fight week press conference, adding that while he expects a tough fight, he's eager to wrap things up in style.
"I will try to get it done early with more weapons."

The Bangkok-based warrior suffered his fourth defeat in five outings when he collided with the Sor Sommai fighter at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February. Though he had things going at certain junctures, two of the three judges at ringside handed Kongthoranee the win based on his aggression and volume.

Watch the full interview here:

youtube-cover
Nong-O breaks down his path to victory vs. Kongthoranee

The former ONE world champion needs a big win inside the Thai capital, and he is committed to leaving everything in the ring — a mindset that could well prove to be the difference for an athlete who has nothing to lose and everything to gain at ONE Fight Night 31.

Breaking down his plan to get his hand raised, he told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"For this fight, I want to utilize my punches more, and be more aggressive, put on more pressure against Kongthoranee. Again, I want to land more powerful shots than before."

ONE Fight Night 31, headlined by Nong-O vs. Kongthoranee's flyweight Muay Thai rematch, will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

