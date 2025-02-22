“Get it done as fast as possible” - Kade Ruotolo admits he chased after streak of first-round finishes vs Nicolas Vigna

Mixed martial arts fighter and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is fresh off another spectacular victory via finish in his latest MMA escapade.

Ad

The 22-year-old Californian took home another quick first-round finish with an arm triangle choke of previously unbeaten Nicolas Vigna at ONE 171: Qatar.

It was Ruotolo's third straight victory in MMA competition, and he earned yet another $50,000 bonus for his efforts.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the Circle after his fight, Ruotolo talked about the win and the game plan he had heading into the matchup.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The ATOS Jiu-jitsu representative said:

"For sure, I wanted to get it done as fast as possible, honestly. That was the memo for the last two. I was trying to get the same."

Ruotolo and Vigna battled in a scheduled three-round lightweight MMA contest at ONE 171: Qatar. The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

"I just really want to do MMA" - What's next for Kade Ruotolo after ONE 171?

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo has now won three straight fights as a mixed martial artist, all exciting finishes.

Ad

And while he does have a responsibility to defend his grappling throne, the 22-year-old says he would much rather focus on MMA.

Ruotolo told Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"Honestly, I love jiu-jitsu obviously. It’s been in my heart, and it will always be. But I just have this kick for MMA right now. I just really want to do MMA. It's what I love so much, it’s what I want to do. I feel like I’ve done almost everything in jiu-jitsu at this point, it’s hard to want something more or want someone in particular."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kade Ruotolo's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.