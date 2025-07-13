"GET JASON HERZOG OUT OF THE SPORT NOW!!!!!!" - MMA X slams referee over "terrible" stoppage in Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira fight

Derrick Lewis folded Tallison Teixeira in 35 seconds in the main event to close out UFC Nashville. However, it was referee Jason Herzog’s stoppage that kept the conversation going among MMA fans.
Teixeira came in hot and clipped Lewis early, but it backfired quickly. Lewis landed a left hand that sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas. The American fighter swarmed for the finish, and Teixeira curled up on the mat as Lewis kept smashing A visibly hurt Teixeira somehow managed to get back to his feet and that was when Herzog stepped in.
MMA X fans exploded online, calling the stoppage "terrible," with some demanding Herzog be removed from officiating:
"GET JASON HERZOG OUT OF THE SPORT NOW!!!!!!"
"Terrible stoppage."
"Honestly. Never renting another UFC PPV. Not one announcer said early stoppage? No mention? This was f*cking rigged!"
"Crazy stoppage, but Teixeira wasn’t recovering from that left hand."
"Why [does] he stop it after he gets up, make it make sense."
"Man glad he won but wtf was that stoppage !!!! More embarrassment."
After the win, Lewis played to the crowd, mocked Teixeira’s corner, and claimed they had been talking trash all week. The heavyweight showman then entertained the crowd and said that his opponent had been “fighting tomato cans his whole career.” He also joked about who he wants as his next opponent.
Lewis extended his UFC knockout record to 16 and is now tied with Donald Cerrone for the third most finishes. Elsewhere on the main card, Gabriel Bonfim edged Stephen Thompson by split decision.
Also, Steve Garcia dominated Calvin Kattar in a one-sided unanimous win. Meanwhile, Morgan Charriere stunned Nate Landwehr with a clean KO in the third round of their back-and-forth battle.