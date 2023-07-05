“Get the jet fired up” - Conor McGregor gets trolled on TUF by Michael Chandler’s team, fans react

Fans weighed in after Conor McGregor got trolled following another loss to Michael Chandler's team.

During last night's episode, both coaches were involved in a confrontation that resulted in the two being separated. While leaving, Team Chandler took the opportunity to remind the Irishman that his team has yet to win a fight and blasted him for not being involved with his team, saying:

"Get the jet fired up. Ah youse are all bums."

Fans reacted and questioned how far McGregor has fallen as veterans who are looking to get another opportunity with the UFC are trash talking him. They mentioned that he isn't a very good coach and isn't emotionally invested in fighting anymore.

Fans wrote:

"how bad of a coach do u have to be that a bunch of dudes who are literally fighting for a second chance at the ufc are feeling comfortable enough to talk trash at u while ur team is just standing there"

"how bad of a coach do u have to be that a bunch of dudes who are literally fighting for a second chance at the ufc are feeling comfortable enough to talk trash at u while ur team is just standing there"

"Jet fired up line was cold"

"Jet fired up line was cold"

"Worst coach in TUF history"

"Conor’s got a soft ego and he can’t accept he’s not the best at everything he does. Sad to see how he’s fallen so far and still goes on about the past. Example of his ego"

"Conor's got a soft ego and he can't accept he's not the best at everything he does. Sad to see how he's fallen so far and still goes on about the past. Example of his ego"

"Rampage Jackson TUF team won at least once."

"They were all going in on Conor so hard...Chandler saying I would’ve been there for you to Conor’s team was sick asf too, was a big Conor fan now I don’t fw Conor and love chandler"

"They were all going in on Conor so hard...Chandler saying I would've been there for you to Conor's team was sick asf too, was a big Conor fan now I don't fw Conor and love chandler"

It will be interesting to see whether Team McGregor can get on the board and pick up a win as the UFC veterans from Team Chandler are currently in control.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler involved in confrontation on The Ultimate Fighter

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were involved in a confrontation on last night's episode of The Ultimate Fighter.

Following another win for Team Chandler, the Irishman and the former Bellator lightweight champion exchanged words. 'The Notorious' was upset with 'Iron' claiming he will defeat him just like his team has and suggesting that he show up for his team and then pushed him before they were seperated:

"Some of these kids are in the UFC before you were in the UFC, so don't be starting to say you're this and that...I'll show up and break your nose you little fool...Little Bellator tick. You little tick. You won't do nothing."

[ Watch new episodes every Tuesday on ESPN & ESPN+ ] Things hit a boiling point between the coaches tonight on #TUF31

