Get lit from the best knockouts from 10 ONE Fight Nights

Hyperbole aside, ONE Championship has produced some of the most vicious and dramatic KO’s in the last 10 months at ONE Fight Nights.

ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong and his team exceeded expectations over the last year, in putting together a terrific roster of unmatched talent month after month on Amazon Prime Video.

No stranger to martial arts himself, Sityodtong understands first-hand that what keeps people coming back for more, is the quality of knockouts at ONE Championship.

Since August 2022, there have been a great number of knockouts that have changed the course of history.

Beginning with Demetrious Johnson’s insane knee KO of Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1, to Rodtang’s finishing blow over Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10, fans have seen some of the most memorable fights yet from their favorite fighters.

As ONE gears up for its eleventh installment of ONE Fight Night on Friday, June 9, get lit from some of the best knockouts from 1-10 below:

Starting next month, ONE Championship is ready for the next big thing. From this moment of publication, the CEO said that he plans to “deepen and broaden” their reach to higher levels as a result of the success of their first U.S. event in Colorado.

But one goal remains consistent in ONE, which is to continue creating the most unique and very best matchups that the world has ever seen.

In light of ONE Fight Night 11, which sees ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title over Dmitry Menshikov, check out all ONE Fight Night cards for free on Prime Video in North America.

