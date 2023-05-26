Dmitry Menshikov ready to turn ‘dream’ into reality against Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 11

Whilst some competitors may find it daunting taking a big step in their career by signing with a new promotion, this is exactly what Dmitry Menshikov has been working towards.

The former Glory striker has established himself as one of the best fighters in his weight class, producing an overall record of 21 wins and two losses with an incredible 11-fight win streak.

For his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 11, he has drawn the toughest task imaginable in the lightweight division.

Going right to the top, he will challenge Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Whilst there can be no doubt that he is up against the odds and taking away one of Eersel’s two world championships would be a huge shock, this is why Menshikov has been attempting to join ONE Championship in the first place.

Looking to test himself against the very best in the world, this is the opportunity that he has been working towards. In an interview with the promotion, the Russian said:

“I think everyone dreams of getting into this organization, and this has also been my goal to get here and win the belt.”

Now that he has arrived though, Dmitry Menshikov will need to prove that he belongs with the best fighters in the world and there is no tougher test than Regian Eersel. ‘The Immortal’ is in search of his tenth consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner as he looks to continue his run as both the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

