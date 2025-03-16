"Get that money boss" - Fans react as Andrew Tate bags over $1 million for commentating on Adin Ross' Brand Risk 005 boxing event

Andrew Tate has shed light on his role at the recent boxing event organized by his longtime acquaintance and fellow social media personality, Adin Ross. The kickboxer-turned-influencer suggested that Ross paid him more than $1 million for serving as a commentator at the Brand Risk 005 event. Fight fans soon chimed in on Tate's assertion about the same.

Ad

Ross, who's an American streamer, is counted among the country's most prominent social media influencers. He's often associated himself with Tate, who's regarded as a polarizing celebrity. Tate is also an accused human trafficker, who'd been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle in Romania dating back to 2022.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate recently departed Romania and arrived in the U.S. They attended UFC 313 and Power Slap 12, with both combat sports events being held in the country.

Ad

Trending

Well, the Brand Risk combat sports organization -- helmed by Adin Ross -- organized the Brand Risk 005 boxing event in Miami on March 15. In an X post, Tate later suggested that he was accorded $1 million to commentate at the event and given $5k more to disrespect Luton:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Adin paid me 1,000,000 to commentate plus 5k more for disrespecting luton."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luton happens to be a place in England, which is where the American-British sportsperson, Andrew Tate, spent a considerable part of his younger years. A number of netizens reacted to Tate's post, with several disapproving of his apparent jibe at Luton. One X user seemed to condemn Tate, writing:

"Shameful"

Another X user similarly jabbed at Tate:

"You can be bought."

On the contrary, some commenters alluded to the lucrative payday and hailed Tate for having earned it. One observer implied that they too would've accepted the payout:

Ad

"I would take that"

Alternatively, others questioned the veracity of Tate's claims. A netizen insinuated that Tate was lying:

"Cap"

Meanwhile, a fan appeared to urge Tate to continue accruing wealth:

"Get that money boss"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the screenshots of a few tweets below:

Screenshots of tweets (Image courtesy: @Cobratate on X)

Andrew Tate has hinted at potentially competing in a multi-million-dollar fight

Certain sections of the combat sports and broader pop culture realms have expressed their concerns about Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate's departure from Romania. Their critics demand that they return to Romania and respond to their accusers in separate cases in the U.K. as well. Meanwhile, the brothers have consistently refuted the human trafficking and other allegations.

Ad

Furthermore, during a backstage interview at Brand Risk 005, Andrew was notably asked about who he'd call out for a potential fight next. He replied by indicating that discussions were underway for a multi-million-dollar fight(s) that he could possibly compete in:

"That's a good question. But whoever I say then there's gonna be hundreds of millions of dollars' offers. So we have to wait. And there's conversations happening now."

Ad

When questioned about Adin Ross' boxing event, Andrew Tate hailed Ross and said:

"Yeah, man. It's great to see. I like what Adin is doing. I like to see the people dedicate themselves. It's better to be doing this than f**king [*unintelligible] and chasing silly h*es in Miami. So I'm glad the guys are getting in the ring and dedicating themselves."

Ad

Check out Andrew Tate's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.