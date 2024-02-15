"Get Sean Strickland as the new partner" - Fans react to Ryan Clark leaving DC & RC Show shortly after controversial statement about women's MMA 

Former NFL star Ryan Clark recently announced his departure from the popular DC & RC Show that he co-hosted with former UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Clark tasted the spotlight during his time playing for the LSU Tigers football team and was their Special Teams Player of the Year in 1998. He notably won a Super Bowl ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers in February 2009. Given Clark and Cormier's incredible resumes in their respective sports, it's no surprise that their chemistry on the DC & RC Show was a hit among MMA and American football fans.

However, Clark announced that he'd be leaving the show in their last episode. This new development comes just two weeks after he expressed his frustration with women's MMA following the less-than-impressive Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva women's bantamweight title fight at UFC 297 last month.

MMA-based X account @casualmmainc recently posted a clip of Clark saying goodbye to the DC & RC Show and pointed out that his departure came just two weeks after his controversial statements about women's MMA.

Soon after the clip was uploaded to X, fans took to the comments section to suggest replacement hosts for the show.

"Time to get @SStricklandMMA [Sean Strickland] as the new partner for DC."

"Hope they replace him with Laura Sanko."

When Raquel Pennington clapped back at Ryan Clark for his statements about women's MMA

As mentioned above, Ryan Clark wasn't happy about the uneventful Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva title fight at UFC 297 and made his thoughts clear on the DC & RC Show later that week.

Pennington defeated Silva via unanimous decision after five rounds and took home the women's bantamweight title. In the aftermath, she made an appearance on the Unlocking The Cage show. Pennington fired back at Clark for his comments and pointed out that people rarely experience a professional cage fight. She said:

"I'm not here for expectations and to live up to that. I'm here for me, conquering goals and achieving things for myself... People could criticize but it's a lot of people who wouldn't even step into our shoes for ten seconds. They have no clue what it's like. For everybody else who just wants to talk, keep sitting on your couch and talking and criticizing because, again, you're not living in our shoes."

