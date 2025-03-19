"Get my senses back as sharp as before" - Phetjeeja putting herself through the wringer for Kana showdown in Saitama

Undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is the biggest critic of herself, as she recently admitted that her performances in ONE Championship weren't good enough for her own standard.

Ahead of her first defense of her 26-pound golden belt against Kana Morimoto on March 23 at ONE 172 in front of the packed Saitama Super Arena crowd in Japan, Phetjeeja spoke about how her preparations helped her shake off the ring rust and regain her senses back, as he stated:

"For me, my performance in ONE, I feel like it's not good enough. And I agree that long breaks contribute to ring rust. My senses are significantly slower. Sometimes, I know what's coming, but my reaction is not fast enough. But now I'm trying to practice to get my senses back as sharp as before."

Currently, 'The Queen' rides an immaculate 6-0 record under the world's largest martial arts organization and is coming off her championship triumph over Janet Todd in March 2024 at ONE Fight Night 20.

Phetjeeja thinks that her previous opponents are still better than Kana Morimoto

The Team Mehdi Zatout-affiliated athlete firmly believes that Janet Todd and Anissa Meksen are still better fighters than Kana Morimoto despite her being a tough contender to deal with.

However, the 23-year-old Thai striking superstar will not let her guard down and still head into the championship battle with a mentality of not understating her upcoming challenger.

Phetjeeja shared this with ONE Championship through her pre-fight interview:

"Even though she is a formidable opponent, I don't think she is better than Janet Todd or Anissa [Meksen] whom I have fought. But I certainly wouldn't underestimate her."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

