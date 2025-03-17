“I don’t think she is better” - Phetjeeja says wins over Janet Todd and Anissa Meksen give her supreme confidence against Kana

After beating arguably two of the best female strikers on the planet, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom believes she already cemented her greatness in the sport.

That said, 'The Queen' will enter her atomweight kickboxing world title defense against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang with all the confidence in the world.

Ahead of this high-stakes five-round battle at Saitama Super Arena this coming Sunday, March 23, Phetjeeja explained why beating the Japanese star in her home country won't be much of a problem.

"Even though she is a formidable opponent, I don’t think she is better than Janet Todd or Anissa [Meksen] whom I have fought. But I certainly wouldn’t underestimate her."

After wreaking havoc in Thailand's regional circuit, Phetjeeja brought her talents to the home of martial arts and quickly proved that every bit of hype was well-warranted.

The 23-year-old blitzed through the competition in her first six matches, including an interim kickboxing world title victory over Anissa 'C18' Meksen.

This was followed by her star-making performance against Janet Todd, where she unified the atomweight kickboxing world titles.

Phetjeeja already conquered two of the biggest names in women's striking, and she'll look to add the former K-1 Flyweight Champion to her hitlist at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. Catch the full event via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Challenger Kana believes she has more finishing power than Phetjeeja

While the odds are definitely against her, Kana is not the type to back down even against an unstoppable force of nature.

'The Krusher Queen', after all, has the full belief in her killer instinct, which she believes is her biggest advantage against Phetjeeja. The challenger said in her interview with ONE:

"I think Phetjeeja is a well-rounded athlete who can do everything, but I believe my knockout power in a single strike is superior to hers."

