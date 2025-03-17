  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I don’t think she is better” - Phetjeeja says wins over Janet Todd and Anissa Meksen give her supreme confidence against Kana

“I don’t think she is better” - Phetjeeja says wins over Janet Todd and Anissa Meksen give her supreme confidence against Kana

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 17, 2025 10:44 GMT
Phetjeeja (L) vs Kana (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Phetjeeja (L) vs Kana (R) | Image by ONE Championship

After beating arguably two of the best female strikers on the planet, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom believes she already cemented her greatness in the sport.

Ad

That said, 'The Queen' will enter her atomweight kickboxing world title defense against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang with all the confidence in the world.

Ahead of this high-stakes five-round battle at Saitama Super Arena this coming Sunday, March 23, Phetjeeja explained why beating the Japanese star in her home country won't be much of a problem.

"Even though she is a formidable opponent, I don’t think she is better than Janet Todd or Anissa [Meksen] whom I have fought. But I certainly wouldn’t underestimate her."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

After wreaking havoc in Thailand's regional circuit, Phetjeeja brought her talents to the home of martial arts and quickly proved that every bit of hype was well-warranted.

The 23-year-old blitzed through the competition in her first six matches, including an interim kickboxing world title victory over Anissa 'C18' Meksen.

This was followed by her star-making performance against Janet Todd, where she unified the atomweight kickboxing world titles.

Phetjeeja already conquered two of the biggest names in women's striking, and she'll look to add the former K-1 Flyweight Champion to her hitlist at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. Catch the full event via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Challenger Kana believes she has more finishing power than Phetjeeja

While the odds are definitely against her, Kana is not the type to back down even against an unstoppable force of nature.

'The Krusher Queen', after all, has the full belief in her killer instinct, which she believes is her biggest advantage against Phetjeeja. The challenger said in her interview with ONE:

Ad
"I think Phetjeeja is a well-rounded athlete who can do everything, but I believe my knockout power in a single strike is superior to hers."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी