“I have to push through” - Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja breaks through fatigue ahead of title defense against Kana

Phetjeeja isn't letting mere fatigue stop her from reaching her final form.

The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion will defend her throne against Kana Morimoto at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja said she went the extra mile every time she entered the gym during training camp.

Phetjeeja admitted that the sheer hours she put in are slowly taking a toll on her, but it was a price she gladly paid to get into the best fighting shape possible.

"Just finished three rounds of pad work, now heading into the fourth, let's go! I'm really exhausted right now, but as the saying goes 'Work hard today, rest easy another day.' I have to push through. I'm ready and getting fitter every day in preparation for ONE 172, so please stay tuned!"

Phetjeeja is already one of the current generation's greatest fighters, and could become an absolute legend when she hangs up the gloves in the future.

'The Queen' holds an absurd professional record of 208-6, including a perfect 6-0 slate in ONE Championship.

After going on a four-fight winning streak, Phetjeeja got her first piece of gold when she took down the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Phetjeeja then claimed the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world title when she outclassed Janet Todd in their world title unification match at ONE Fight Night 20.

Now at the precipice of another high-profile match, Phetjeeja looks to continue her rise against Kana in one of the most fabled grounds in combat sports.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja plans to drag Kana into deep waters at ONE 172

Phetjeeja is fully aware of Kana Morimoto's power and speed but she's also privy to the Japanese superstar's glaring weakness.

The Thai superstar believes Kana doesn't have the gas tank to match up with her when they square off for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172.

Phetjeeja told ONE Championship:

"Her strengths are her hands and her speed. Her weakness is that her gas tank is limited. She might still have full energy in the early rounds, but she'll run out of gas in the later rounds."

