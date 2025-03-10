"She'll run out of gas" - Phetjeeja plans to expose Kana's "limited" stamina on her way to world title glory in Japan

'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom sees more than just strengths in Kana Morimoto's arsenal ahead of their world title fixture at ONE 172 in Japan.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion puts her 26 pounds of gold on the line inside the historic Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja broke down some of the former K-1 champion's strengths. However, she reminded the promotion of the one major flaw that she vows to take advantage of on fight night:

"Her strengths are her hands and her speed. Her weakness is that her gas tank is limited. She might still have full energy in the early rounds, but she'll run out of gas in the later rounds," the Team Mehdi Zaotut star said.

Phetjeeja has been in dominant form throughout her successful journey under the ONE spotlight. She plans to carry on that streak against the 32-year-old Team Aftermath fighter.

'The Art of Eight Limbs' specialist may be the younger of the pair at 23 years old, but with 214 fights under her belt, 208 of those being victories, there should be nothing that will faze the divisional queen in Saitama, Japan.

Phetjeeja says she's still a work in progress for ONE 172 return

In the same session with the promotion, the reigning atomweight kickboxing queen admitted that she has plenty of catching up to do to be at her sparkling best at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

She shared:

"I've been training hard for this fight and increased the intensity of my training recently. I've been training for about two months. Right now, my condition is about 70-80 percent, and I will definitely be 100 percent on fight day."

The 208-win veteran hopes to move her perfect promotional slate to 7-0 against Kana in Japan.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

