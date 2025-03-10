"In the pocket trying to land bombs" - Johan Ghazali confident Rodtang and Takeru won't hold back at ONE 172 in Saitama

Malaysian-American teenage sensation Johan Ghazali believes Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa's scrap in the main event of ONE 172 will be an all-out war.

Two of the planet's best strikers go toe-to-toe on the global stage after years of build-up. Both men have been waiting for this war since the Japanese megastar inked a deal with the world's largest martial arts organization in 2023.

Given their penchant for putting on a show and their world-class arsenal, many believe this could go down as one of the best kickboxing matches in decades. Johan Ghazali echoes the same sentiment.

The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym martial artist told Sportskeeda MMA that while he expects both men to trade heavy leather throughout the duration, Rodtang's movement and accuracy will eventually see him make Takeru miss more than he connects.

The 18-year-old shared:

"This fight will be more or less like how Rodtang fought Denis Puric. They both will be in the pocket trying to land bombs, but only Rodtang will be landing."

Case in point, Rodtang and the Bosnian-Canadian veteran delivered a striking clinic during their three-round kickboxing showdown at ONE 167 last June.

While many saw Puric's heart and aggression as something that could have swayed the contest in his favor, the Jitmuangnon Gym star outpointed 'The Bosnian Menace' with volume to claim the unanimous decision nod.

Johan Ghazali sees the same scenario unfolding when Takeru and Rodtang collide at ONE 172, though it seems that he's backing 'The Iron Man' for success in Saitama, Japan.

Fans can head to watch.onefc.com to purchase their pay-per-view passes for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Johan Ghazali says praise from Rodtang only inspires him to "continue working hard"

Talent recognizes talent. And that as much can be said about Rodtang's admiration for Johan Ghazali.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has spoken highly of the Malaysian-American striking specialist, who has acquired five knockouts under the ONE banner.

Johan, of course, is grateful that his craft is been recognized by one of the generation's biggest superstars.

However, he refuses to get carried away and vows to stick to his mission to leave a lasting impression whenever he's in action inside the Circle.

In the same interview, he added:

"I'm just a young boy, I grew up watching him, and to see him praising me, it means a lot. But I don't let it get to my head. I know I just gotta continue working hard to achieve my dream."

