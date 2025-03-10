“Definitely be 100% on fight day” - Phetjeeja says she’s peaking at the right time ahead of world title defense vs. Kana in Japan

Phetjeeja is confident she's peaking at the right time ahead of her world title defense in Japan.

The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion will defend her throne against Japanese superstar Kana Morimoto at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card at the historic Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja said she still has work to get into perfect shape ahead of her world title defense in less than two weeks.

She said:

"I’ve been training hard for this fight and increased the intensity of my training recently. I’ve been training for about 2 months. Right now, my condition is about 70-80% and I will definitely be 100% on fight day."

Phetjeeja is one of this generation's most decorated and feared strikers, with multiple accolades in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and boxing.

The fighter who ultimately earned the regal nickname 'The Queen' won multiple medals in the amateur boxing circuit as part of the Thai national team and was a former WMC Muay Thai champion.

Phetjeeja, who holds an ungodly 208-6 record, reached superstardom when she became the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion after dismantling Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20 in Bangkok.

The 23-year-old has yet to reach her prime but already holds a perfect 6-0 slate in ONE Championship, with victories over Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, Celest Hansen, the legendary Anissa Meksen, and Todd.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja says she won't actively hunt for a knockout finish against Kana in Japan

Phetjeeja is undoubtedly one of the most fearsome strikers on the planet, but she's not one to recklessly head into fights without a proper game plan.

In an interview following her ONE 172 open workouts, 'The Queen' said she won't look for a knockout in her world title defense against Kana and instead work her way into the best possible outcome she could get in Japan:

"I think this fight will be exciting. But I am not aiming for the knockout. It depends on what will happen in the ring because we are both boxers. And it [knocking Kana out] won't be that easy."

