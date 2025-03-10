  • home icon
  "I need to train harder" - Phetjeeja admits she needs to work on her game before potentially challenging Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

"I need to train harder" - Phetjeeja admits she needs to work on her game before potentially challenging Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

By James De Rozario
Modified Mar 10, 2025 10:37 GMT
(From left) Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.
(From left) Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom thinks she has plenty of catching up to do if she wants to unlock her two-sport dream against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion has plenty of respect for the Brazilian fighter, who recently defended her gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29.

Rodrigues was at her usual best inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and eventually overwhelmed British debutant Marie McManamon by an end-of-round TKO.

Based on that display and her past victories, which include a massive upset of Stamp Fairtex to claim the ONE atomweight Muay Thai crown, Phetjeeja reckons she'll have her work cut out against the Phuket Fight Club superstar.

She had this to say during a recent ONE 172 open workout session:

"Fighting Allycia, I need to train harder. I'm still working on my game, and I'll need time to improve."

Before any talk about going for two-sport glory, 'The Queen' has a tough test ahead of her on one of the promotion's most iconic events in recent years.

Phetjeeja defends her gold against Japanese kickboxer Kana Morimoto in one of five world title fixtures heading to ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Watch her full interview here:

Fight fans can catch the entire card via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Watch: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' impressive finish at ONE Fight Night 29

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues continued her reign as the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion with a dominant showing across her 12-minute fight.

The Brazilian relied on her jabs and push kicks to push Marie McManamon on the back foot in the earlier rounds.

In the third and fourth rounds, she stuck to the same tactics with a bit more aggression upstairs.

At the end of the fourth canto, Olivier Coste called off the fight after the ringside doctor advised him that the British-Irish debutant was in no shape to continue.

Catch Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' winning moment here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the event via replay for free.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
हिन्दी