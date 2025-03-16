“I study their styles” - Phetjeeja to continue dominance over foreign fighters by beating Japanese star Kana

New country, same mission. ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is heading into enemy territory once again, and she's ready for whatever Kana Morimoto is going to throw her way. 'The Queen' will defend her belt against the Japanese challenger at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, and she's coming in fully prepped.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

"I've been studying her for a while. In fact, I study every athlete that comes into my division. I study their styles. It's good to have a lot of foreign female fighters. Because it gives me the opportunity to compete more often."

That calculated approach has made Phetjeeja one of the most dangerous athletes in ONE Championship today. She comes in with a blueprint, and so far, it seems that the blueprint has been very effective.

Kana may bring home crowd momentum, but 'The Queen' sees it all as part of the job.

"It's not new for me" - Battle-hardened Phetjeeja says entering enemy territory no longer new for her

Some people lose their footing in hostile environments, but not 'The Queen.' For Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, it doesn't matter where the competition is - her game remains the same.

She told ONE Championship:

"It's not new for me to compete overseas. I've competed in Muay Thai and shoot kickboxing in Japan twice, and once in Muay Thai in China. But for boxing, I've competed overseas in more than 10 countries."

At this point, Phetjeeja is numb to the pressure of a foreign audience. All that matters is her, her opponent, and the belt that's on the line.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom vs Kana Morimoto will meet as one of five title fights at ONE 172. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is set to take place in the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Tickets are available here. Fans can also watch via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

