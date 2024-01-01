"Get this off my tele now" - When Conor McGregor couldn't hold back his laughter upon seeing 'analyst' Belal Muhammad

Conor McGregor is not a fan of Belal Muhammad on UFC broadcasts.

Over two years since the conclusion of UFC Vegas 42, fans still share a laugh at McGregor's reaction to the Fight Night broadcast. On the night of the event, McGregor posted a video on social media reacting to the analyst desk in between fights as he could not contain his laughter.

Amused by Belal Muhammad's presence on the screen as an analyst, Conor McGregor laughed hysterically while saying:

"What the f*** is this? Get this off my tele now!"

Expand Tweet

The Fight Night event took place on November 13, 2021, at the UFC APEX headlined by McGregor's former opponent, Max Holloway, and Yair Rodriguez. McGregor's video came as Anthony Smith broke down the preliminary fight between lightweights Joel Alvarez and Thiago Moises.

Though it is not known exactly why McGregor took such offense to Muhammad's position on screen, fans speculated that the former two-division champion had an issue with 'Remember the Name' calling Holloway the featherweight GOAT.

Expand Tweet

While Muhammad appeared several times on UFC broadcasts in 2021, the welterweight has not taken the analyst role as often in recent years as he prepares for a potential title fight with Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor announces return against Michael Chandler in 2024

After two and a half years away from the octagon, Conor McGregor announced his planned return to fighting on New Year's Eve.

To no surprise, McGregor announced his next fight will be against Michael Chandler on June 29, 2024. However, the eye-opener came when 'The Notorious' claimed the fight would take place at middleweight.

Expand Tweet

McGregor also claimed that the fight would headline a pay-per-view card at the end of International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chandler has responded to the announcement to confirm the date and claim that McGregor's proposed 185-pound fight weight would benefit him more.

Should McGregor make the walk, it would be nearly three years since his last fight with Dustin Poirier in 2021. The former champion is currently on a two-fight losing streak — both losses coming against Poirier — including suffering a brutal leg break in his last outing.