“Getting this fight is a big opportunity” - Sage Northcutt won’t let anything stop him from fighting Japanese legend Shinya Aoki

Sage Northcutt is grateful for another opportunity to fight Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

In April 2021, Northcutt and Aoki were scheduled to fight in the co-main event of ONE on TNT 4. Unfortunately, the American superstar was forced to pull out of the intriguing MMA matchup after testing positive for a severe case of COVID-19 that led to a lengthy layoff.

Nearly three years later, the ONE lightweight MMA contenders will finally meet at ONE 165, which goes down at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan, on January 28. Northcutt is ecstatic about getting the chance to share the cage with a legend.

During an interview with ONE, Northcutt had this to say about his upcoming fight with Aoki:

“We did have the fight scheduled before, and a couple of weeks before flying out, I got sick with COVID, and that was unfortunate. Getting to have this fight is a big opportunity.”

In May 2023, Sage Northcutt returned after a four-year layoff. ‘Super’ Sage quickly put the division on notice by securing a 39-second heel hook submission against Ahmed Mujtaba, who was riding a two-fight win streak at the time.

Meanwhile, Shinya Aoki’s last ONE appearance was a submission grappling match against Mikey Musumeci in October 2023. Despite his valiant effort, Aoki couldn't overcome Musumeci’s unpredictable style, leading to a loss courtesy of his own move, the Aoki Lock.

What’s at stake between Sage Northcutt and Shinya Aoki?

Christian Lee has announced he will return in 2024 to defend his ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world titles. Therefore, his next opponent for the lighter weight class could be determined at ONE 165.

With a win on January 28, Sage Northcutt would be riding an impressive two-fight win streak that would likely lead to a world title shot. As for Shinya Aoki, he could need one more win after ‘Super’ or receive the opportunity because of his legendary resume.