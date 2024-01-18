“I’m really stoked for it” – Sage Northcutt filled with excitement to fight on ONE Championship’s loaded PPV card in Japan

During his time away from the spotlight, Sage Northcutt was asked some serious questions about his future in mixed martial arts, but never once did he falter.

His return at ONE Fight Night 10 was still just as energetic and overwhelmingly positive as fans came to expect from Northcutt before his four-year period away from competition due to a horrific injury in his promotional bow.

‘Super’ Sage is back and looking to make up for lost time which January 28 gives him a huge platform to go out there and do.

At ONE 165, he will travel to Japan to take on Shinya Aoki in a fight that has a lot of people talking.

Northcutt himself told ESPN that fighting in Japan on the stacked bill inside the Ariake Arena, which broadcasts live around the world on pay-per-view, is a gift that he doesn’t take for granted after everything he has been through:

“It’s not only that I am getting to fight in Japan but it's going to be a global pay-per-view and I know all the fans can watch it on watch.onefc.com. So that's going to be pretty awesome getting to fight our pay-per-view card in Japan and I'm really stoked for it.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage Northcutt has a huge opportunity on his hands at ONE 165

Despite his time away, Sage Northcutt is still in no rush to realize his true potential as a martial artist but that doesn’t mean he isn’t aiming for the top.

On January 28, he will take on a Japanese legend in front of his home fans with a massive opportunity to make a statement of intent.

Northcutt’s finish over Ahmed Mujtaba answered a lot of questions about his time away and his potential in MMA but beating Aoki would double down on a lot of the answers.

Back-to-back wins with a name like Aoki on his record would be an incredible way for Northcutt to get back to where many thought he would be.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.