“It just kind of opened up” – Sage Northcutt on his vicious heel hook finish of Ahmed Mujtaba

Sage Northcutt returns at ONE 165 to try and continue the incredible momentum that he gained last time out inside the circle.

At ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Super’ Sage made his long-awaited comeback and answered a lot of questions with his performance.

If there was anyone questioning whether he would still be able to compete like he used to or whether he would be any better than before, those doubts were silenced.

In less than a minute, he secured a submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba last May to not only announce his return, but prove that he had been working on his skills during his extended hiatus.

Northcutt told ESPN in a recent interview that getting a submission win wasn’t his intention going into the fight, but putting his opponent away certainly was:

“No, not at all, actually. You know, I mean every fight I go out there I'm looking for a finish. So definitely looking to win, definitely looking to finish my opponent. But it just kind of opened up itself during the fight and I took the opportunity for it. So I wasn't looking to make a statement through that specific submission but definitely through a finish.”

Watch the full interview below:

The grappling game of Sage Northcutt will be put to the test at ONE 165

When you think of the skills that Sage Northcutt brings to the table, grappling would likely be the last thing that you think of.

Despite that, ‘Super’ Sage showed that he has been working to improve this side of the game with his last performance so that he won’t only be recognized as a dangerous striker.

This will be put to the test at ONE 165 on January 28 when he takes on a world renowned grappling specialist that couldn’t be more highly respected.

40-year old pioneer Shinya Aoki is always going to be a threat once the fight hits the floor and he will no doubt try to test the grappling improvements of his opponent when they meet at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo Japan.

ONE 165 will air live on January 28 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.