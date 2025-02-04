"GFL Title run" - Fans react to Tony Ferguson's "Prime Loading" post featuring an edit of the opponents he has bloodied

Fans reacted after Tony Ferguson shared a social media post featuring an edit of former opponents he had bloodied. The former UFC star, who is currently on an eight-fight losing streak, has parted ways with the promotion and signed with a new organization, Global Fight League (GFL).

Prior to his losing streak, ‘El Cucuy’ was one of the most dominant fighters in the lightweight division and was considered one of the most entertaining for delivering some of the bloodiest fights. Ferguson was on a 12-fight winning streak before Justin Gaethje stopped him at UFC 249, marking the beginning of his downfall.

Ferguson took to Instagram and shared an edit of his bloodied opponents, expressing confidence that he will return to his prime. He tagged the GFL and wrote:

“Prime loading all I ever needed was a different reason. Now this Is my kinda scene, smile Tony they said my name three times like candy,… Man-Champ- CSO. @globalfightleague.”

The post sparked reactions from fans who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts. One fan suggested that GFL should book the former interim UFC lightweight champion vs Dillon Danis, writing:

“Tony vs Danis for the GFL belt.”

Another user praised Ferguson for what achieved in MMA, commenting:

“@tonyfergusonxt 8-0 or 0-8 you're still the blood beast nobody can erase what you've achieved in MMA.”

One fan added:

“Nobody wanted to fight this version of Tony. Even khabib ducked him.”

Another user commented:

“GFL Title run.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions screenshots. [Screenshots courtesy: @tonyfergusonxt on Instagram]

Ferguson's last UFC fight was against Michael Chiesa in August last year, where he was submitted in the first round via rear-naked choke.

GFL owner teases potential Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis showdown

Global Fight League is making waves online with its aggressive promotion, signing former UFC fighters and popular MMA names, creating major buzz in the combat sports world.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, GFL owner Darren Owen teased a potential showdown between Tony Ferguson and MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Owen said:

"We can make the fights that people want to see, and we're listening to everybody. Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis, that may be something that will come to fruition.”

