"He had a lot to say after my fight" - Giga Chikadze explains 'The Korean Zombie' callout

Giga Chikadze thinks he knows how to handle 'The Korean Zombie'. In his most recent interview with The Schmo, the former kickboxer called out Chan Sung Jung and claimed the Korean would be an easy opponent to beat.

Believing that he may be the only option for 'TKZ' should he fight again in the UFC, Giga Chikadze said he wanted to confront the Korean about some of his previous comments:

"I feel like if he [TKZ] really wants to do one more fight, you know that that's only the option to him, because he had a lot to say after my fight... You know, a lot of people say this and that, but especially The Zombie had a lot to say, so, I really would love to see him in an octagon... "

The Georgian fighter stated that even though both fighters don’t speak common languages, they can communicate through their common language of martial arts inside the cage.

Next, Chikadze was asked what he learned from his first UFC loss to Calvin Kattar. The Georgian stated that although it wasn't the outcome he wanted, he learned a lot from the fight and was happy to establish that he can fight for five rounds inside the UFC octagon.

Watch Giga Chikadze's interview with The Schmo below:

Giga Chikadze on how he plans to capture the featherweight throne

During the same interview, Chikadze was asked about the state of the 145lbs division and his thoughts on the upcoming Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway trilogy fight. 'Ninja' picked the former champion to emerge victorious and stated that he envisions a title fight with Holloway.

"I definitely know that one day me and Max will be fighting for [the] title. I don’t know how this is going to play out, [whether at] that time I’m going to be champ or he's going to be champ. But definitely I would love to have time in the octagon with Alex Volkanovski, because he had a lot to say as well."

Chikadze later admitted that the true colors of his fans came out in light of his defeat to Calvin Kattar, and he now knows his supporters from the critics. The Georgian striker promised fireworks in 2022.

