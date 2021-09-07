Giga Chikadze gives his prediction for the UFC 266 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega

Giga Chikadze recently entered the featherweight title picture with an emphatic TKO win over Edson Barboza. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski will put his 145-pound title on the line against Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266 later this month.

Chikadze has now given his prediction for the upcoming title fight between this year's The Ultimate Fighter coaches.. According to the Georgian, he would have sided with the champion if he hadn't seen Ortega's last performance against 'The Korean Zombie'.

'Ninja' now believes that Ortega has developed his game enough to potentially rob Volkanovski of his featherweight strap.

Giga Chikadze recently told Damon Martin of MMA Fighting:

"At least both of them are shorter guys, you know, strong style. If I wouldn't see Brian's (Ortega) last performance, I would definitely give this fight to (Alexander) Volkanovski. But we've seen how Brian progressed, we've seen his boxing. So his strategy was very good when he fought Zombie (Chan Sung Jung) and I don't know man, it's a very tough one. I still having Volk in this fight but I will not be surprised if Brian gets the job done."

Alexander Volkanovski will look to make his second successful title defense when he meets 'T-City. Having won the title against Max Holloway at UFC 245, the Australian immediately rematched the Hawaiian.

In a razor-close five-round fight at UFC 251, Volkanovski once again got the nod on the judges' scorecards. He'll be looking for similar success when he faces Ortega at the top of a stacked UFC 266 card.

Giga Chikadze is keen on fighting Max Holloway

Giga Chikadze is looking to be a backup fighter for the upcoming title fight between Volkanovski and Ortega. However, the Georgian is still keen on fighting Max Holloway.

According to Giga Chikadze, he could challenge Holloway for the title of the "best boxer in the UFC." 'Ninja' further told Damon Martin:

"I feel like this is a fight what people wanna see you know. He (Max Holloway) claims that he is the best boxer and I proved that I am the best striker. So being the best striker, it includes the title of being the best boxer as well. Because striking includes boxing, kicking, everything. So if he really wants to prove it, I'm here. This is a fight which I called earlier and a lot of people wants to see this fight. I wanna see this fight as a fan. Same way I wanted to see this fight with Edson (Barboza), I wanna see the fight with Max as well."

