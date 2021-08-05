'It's my dream to fight him'- Giga Chikadze lobbies for a fight with Manny Pacquiao

Giga Chikadze is looking to jump on the bandwagon of crossover fights. Speaking about Manny Pacquiao's upcoming contest, the Georgian opened up about his plans on getting the 'Pac-Man' in the squared circle for a 12-rounder.

Chikadze admitted he was hopeful of bagging an opportunity to fight the Filipino before he hangs his gloves up for good. At 42, the Kibawe native is inching closer to the day he rides off into the sunset, bidding a glorious career adieu. Chikadze, while in conversation with Elie Seckbach, opened up about his desire to pick a fight with the Filipino Senator.

"I've been a big fan of Manny since I was a kid. Actually, it's been a dream of mine to fight him one day in boxing. And hopefully, till he retires, I'll have that chance to face him inside the ring," admitted Giga Chikadze.

Who is Giga Chikadze's pick for the Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr. clash?

When asked to comment on the result of the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr., Giga Chikadze drew a confused figure. Reluctant to pick one between the two, the Georgian was keen to watch two of the greatest welterweights of this generation duke it out in the squared circle.

"It's hard bro! I cannot go for Spence. But he's amazing, he's super talented. I'm just gonna enjoy the fight," declared Giga Chikadze.

With the IBF and WBC welterweight straps hanging in the balance, the stakes for this fight are seemingly through the roof. Errol Spence Jr. is on track to defend his title and his unbeaten streak spanning 27 fights.

Pacquiao comes into this fight as one of boxing's most well-recognized and evergreen stars. Spence will be up against a man who has won titles across eight divisions, including welterweight. Truly a firecracker of a fight, fans would hate to miss out on this one.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh