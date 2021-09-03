Giga Chikadze makes an extremely bold prediction for the outcome of a potential fight against Max Holloway

Giga Chikadze has finally managed to make a significant impact on the featherweight division. After defeating Edson Barboza at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze, the Georgian is now focused on another formidable fighter, Max 'Blessed' Holloway.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Giga Chikadze predicted the outcome of a potential fight against Max Holloway. Speaking directly to 'Blessed,' Giga Chikadze said:

"You know my name, you know what I did to Barboza, you stand [in] the octagon with me, I'll make sure I'll finish you inside two [rounds]."

Giga Chikadze put on a striking clinic against Edson Barboza. The Georgian, who made the No.8 spot in the featherweight rankings, will now look to steamroll past the division and wants Max Holloway as his next challenge.

Max Holloway's iconic comments when he fought Calvin Kattar went instantly viral. While in the octagon, the Hawaiian screamed that he was the best boxer in the UFC while evading and counter-punching Kattar.

Addressing those comments, Chikadze said:

"I know the guy who was calling this beginning of the year that he's best boxer for the UFC. So, when you feel like you're the best striker, it's definitely close to being the best boxer, best kicker etc. I feel like I'm the best striker, I just beat one of the legends [in Barboza]."

Watch Giga Chikadze's full interview with TMZ below:

Giga Chikadze is not happy with the latest advancement in his featherweight rankings

Coming in at the No. 10 spot inside the octagon to face Edson Barboza (No. 9 then), Chikadze only managed to secure the No. 8 spot after beating the Brazilian.

Unhappy with his latest rankings, Chikdaze, via MMA Junkie, said:

"I’m not happy with it. I was No. 10. I beat No. 9, but it was not just a regular No. 9, and it was not a decision, not a split decision, not a close fight. As I said, 'I kick the sh*t out of people.' So this is what happened this weekend. When you beat somebody like Edson Barboza and you are No. 10 and he’s No. 9, you don’t just go one more and become No. 8. I have to be somewhere in the top five."

