"He gets beat up every fight" - Giga Chikadze reacts to "fake tough guy" Yair Rodriguez calling out Alexander Volkanovski for UFC 272

Giga Chikadze recently took a shot at Yair Rodriguez for wanting a title fight with Alexander Volkanovski, who is left without an opponent for the UFC 272 pay-per-view.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Chikadze downplayed Rodriguez's toughness in the cage and stated that he gets beat up in all of his fights:

"This fake Tough guy he got fired from the UFC because he fear zabit he gets beat up every fight I remember Frankie Edgar change his face zombie also but he got lucky"

A trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway was scheduled to take place at UFC 272 on March 5. However, the Hawaiian had to pull out of the featherweight title bout due to a pre-existing injury. The nature of his injury remains a mystery.

Following Holloway's withdrawal, several fighters have volunteered to fill the spot, including former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

There seems to be no shortage of potential replacement opponents for Alexander Volkanovski. However, it appears that the champion is more keen to take on the No.4-ranked featherweight Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski took to social media to ask ‘The Korean Zombie’ if he's open to the fight. As one might expect, the Korean fighter was more than ready to take the opportunity.

Giga Chikadze takes shot at Alexander Volkanovski for wanting to fight 'The Korean Zombie'

Following Alexander Volkanovski's callout of Jung, Giga Chikadze took to social media to blast the Australian. In a Twitter post, Chikadze hinted that the current champion was avoiding him:

"I don’t blame you, I don’t wanna fight me either chump."

While Alexander Volkanovski's opponent for UFC 272 is yet to be finalized, Giga Chikadze is set to take on Calvin Kattar in his next fight. The featherweights are scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 46, the first fight card of 2022. The event will take place on January 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. A win over Kattar would improve Chikadze's UFC record to 8-0.

