Gilbert Burns accuses Nate Diaz of "running away" from potential fight; proposes $200k bet

Gilbert Burns has accused Nate Diaz of “running away” from a potential fight against him. 'Durinho' has called out the Stockton native for a five-round fight at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, Burns has also put forth a $200K betting proposal to Diaz.

Gilbert Burns’ tweet read as follows:

“Hey guys, when I was fighting @NateDiaz209 was running his mouth. Now I’m free, and he is free, he is running away. @NateDiaz209 let’s fight at MSG for 5 rounds. Loser has to pay the winner extra $200K Niteroi RJ vs Stockton CA. #DontBeScaredHomie”

'Durinho' has been eager to square off against Diaz for a while now. The Madison Square Garden fight proposed by Gilbert Burns is most likely a reference to UFC 268.

Targeted for November 6, UFC 268 is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The PPV will be headlined by a welterweight title rematch between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Moreover, Burns challenged Diaz to accept a bet wherein the loser of their fight will have to pay the winner an extra $200K.

Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz have momentum on their side

Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz have been engaged in a war of words for the past several months. Presently, both Burns and Diaz have momentum on their side despite a rather bittersweet 2021.

‘Durinho’ started 2021 with a third-round TKO loss in his UFC welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. However, Burns recently returned to the win column, besting Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision at UFC 264.

Meanwhile, in June this year, Nate Diaz returned to the octagon for the first time since November 2019. Diaz faced Leon Edwards at UFC 263 and lost via unanimous decision.

Diaz was outstruck and outworked for most of the fight but had Leon Edwards rocked and seemingly out on his feet towards the end of the fight. Edwards managed to survive until the final bell and was awarded the decision win. However, it was Nate Diaz whose stock rose after the thrilling end of the fight.

