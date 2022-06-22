Gilbert Burns agrees Nate Diaz fight would be thrilling, but says the American "doesn't want this smoke"

Gilbert Burns recently welcomed the possibility of a fight against Nate Diaz in the UFC. A fan on Twitter suggested that a potential fight between Burns and Diaz would be an absolute barn-burner.

'Durinho' agreed with that point of view. However, the former welterweight title challenger claimed that Diaz doesn't want that fight. Here's what the 35-year-old wrote on his recent Twitter post:

"💯 % but come on, he doesn’t want this smoke."

Gilbert Burns is coming off a loss against Khamzat Chimaev in his last fight at UFC 273. Despite his loss, the Brazilian earned plaudits from his fans for his fantastic performance in that fight.

Diaz, meanwhile, last fought at UFC 263 and lost a decision against Leon Edwards. The Stockton native has only one fight left on his UFC contract and has been looking for an opponent for a while.

A fight between Diaz and Burns would be fantastic. Stylistically, both fighters match up pretty well. Diaz is an excellent boxer with great submission skills. He is a Gracie jiu-jitsu black belt and trains boxing with the likes of Andre Ward.

Burns, on the other hand, possesses legitimate knockout power in his hands. To add to that, he is one of the best jiu-jitsu pratitioners on the entire UFC roster. Fans can expect a showcase of their world class skills if the duo fight.

Gilbert Burns is keen for a fight against Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns recently signed a multi-fight new deal with the UFC. He is keen to test his mettle against Nate Diaz's former opponent Jorge Masvidal as well.

Masvidal is on a three-fight losing streak with his latest setback coming against former best friend Colby Covington at UFC 272. His other two losses have been against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'Gamebred' is currently ranked No. 8 in the 170lbs division.

Despite his losses, Masvidal is one of the biggest stars in the UFC at the moment. He is still an elite level fighter and can get back to title contention with a win or two.

'Durinho' has been campaigning for that fight and Masvidal has agreed on the same. However, the BMF champion is set to undergo a lawsuit over his alleged attack on Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant. Hence, how the timelines match up remains to be seen.

