"Gilbert Burns has called for that fight" - Chael Sonnen discusses the possibility of 'Durinho' taking on Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen recently stated that he is on-board with the idea of a potential fight between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

'The Bad Guy' stated that Burns has called for that fight. Both 'Durinho' and 'Gamebred' are coming off losses in their last fights. Masvidal dropped a decision to Colby Covington. Burns, on the other hand, was edged out by Chimaev at UFC 273 in a decision loss.

While speaking on his show about the potential match-up, Sonnen said:

"I don't know if there was very many scenarios one month ago, that I would buy into the idea of Gilbert Burns taking on Masvidal. But I do now. Burns has called for that fight. He has said I wanted Masvidal. Gilbert Burns in the history of the sport has gotten the one thing he wanted. And he went through hell to get that, that was a world title fight. he didn't want to fight Kamaru Usman specifically."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Burns vs. Masvidal:

Sonnen further added that Masvidal has never turned down a fight against 'Durinho'. In fact, he believes the 37-year-old has not been offered a fight against the Brazilian. Here's what he added:

"I think Masvidal solves it. I don't think Masvidal ever said no to Gilbert by the way. I don't think Masvidal would say no to Gilbert by the way. I don't think Masvidal's ever been offered Gilbert."

Could Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal be next?

Masvidal is currently ranked No. 8 in the welterweight division while Burns sits in the No. 4 spot. As mentioned earlier, both fighters are coming off a loss in their last fight so, a clash between the duo certainly makes sense.

'Gamebred' recently revealed that he will be sharpening his wrestling skills before making a return to the octagon. Burns is a solid grappler and a world champion jiu-jitsu practitioner. He might give Masvidal the perfect challenge to test his wrestling pedigree. Both fighters also have knockout prowess on their feet as well.

Stylistically, the fight between Burns and Masvidal promises to be a barn-burner. Whether the UFC actually schedule the duo for a clash inside the octagon remains to be seen.

