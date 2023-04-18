As Gilbert Burns scampers to find himself a high-profile matchup on his way to potential title contention, he has brought up an unlikely name in Dustin Poirier.

The Brazilian secured a one-sided victory against the popular Jorge Masvidal last time out, which could well have been the final time we saw 'Gamebred' step into the octagon. 'Durinho' extended his winning run to two, and he now hopes to force his way back to a shot at UFC gold with a significant win in his next outing.

In a post on social media, Gilbert Burns called for Dustin Poirier to meet him in the cage at UFC 288 on May 6:

"All due respect to Dustin Poirier, I know you are a dog! May 6 I'm supposed to fight Belal [Muhammad] for the number-one contender [bout]! I just think me and you will be an amazing fight! Nothing but respect. UFC 288."

Dustin Poirier has also struggled to find an opponent following his impressive submission victory over Michael Chandler in November. Rumors suggest that the UFC is planning on booking the fan-favorite in a long-awaited rematch with Justin Gaethje. The matchup will likely have huge implications for the winner.

If 'The Diamond' does take up Burns' offer, this would be the first time the 155er has competed at welterweight throughout his 37-fight career. While it's unclear if this would benefit or be a detriment to him, he wouldn't struggle in the size department in a fight against the South American.

How would the UFC 288 main card look with the addition of Dustin Poirier vs. Gilbert Burns?

Since Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush was canceled and forced off of the UFC 288 card, fans have been voicing their discontent at the strength of the pay-per-view event. However, the aforementioned lightweight bout would fix that.

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will showcase their well-rounded skills as they hope to walk away with bantamweight gold in the UFC 288 main event. With the addition of Burns vs. Poirier as the co-headliner, the heavy-hitting war between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan could be moved back into a main card slot.

The rest of the main portion of the event will see Drew Dober and Matt Frevola battle it out. Movsar Evloev will also face Bryce Mitchell, while Kron Gracie will return against Charles Jourdain.

