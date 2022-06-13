"I respect you but I still want to beat the s**t out of you" - Gilbert Burns says he has "bad intentions" for Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns has ramped up the trash talk in hopes of landing his desired next opponent Jorge Masvidal. After losing to Khamzat Chimaev in April, 'Durinho' is looking to return soon to get back in the win column.

At 35 years old, Burns still has hopes of landing another title shot and prevailing as the winner. The Brazilian recently lost a brutal war, but his marketability increased because of his toughness.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev greet Gilbert Burns after their brutal fight below:

Burns has recently shown interest in fighting Colby Covington, but 'Chaos' has been nonexistent since his altercation with Masvidal. Speaking of the BMF, 'Gamebred' needs an opponent, and 'Durinho' wants the fight. During an interview with TMZ Sports, the Brazilian had this to say about the Miami native:

"I respect you so much. I think you're one of the BMFs. You're a legend. You have over 50 fights, but brotha, I have a lot of bad intentions. I respect you but I still want to beat the s**t out of you."

Despite losing his last three fights, Masvidal finds himself ranked No. 8. 'Gamebred' has only fought elite competition recently, and Burns fits that description. With that said, the Miami native could be uninterested for two reasons.

Masvidal has been a potential opponent for Conor McGregor's return. With a big payday up for grabs, 'Gamebred' will most likely focus on that matchup.

Secondly, the ongoing investigation could keep the No. 8 ranked welterweight from fighting anytime soon. If the McGregor matchup doesn't happen, Burns would be a phenomenal matchup for the BMF.

Watch Gilbert Burns call out Jorge Masvidal below:

Gilbert Burns wants to fight Jorge Masvidal in South Florida

Burns must be serious about calling out Masvidal because he already has a location. 'Durinho' trains at Samford MMA in South Florida and has lived in the area for some time. Meanwhile, 'Gamebred' was born and raised in Miami, making a matchup between the two in Florida a possibility.

During the same interview, the Brazilian mentioned where he would want to find the Miami native by saying:

"I think we can get that done in Florida. I think we have a big Spanish community, all of the Cubans, all of the Brazilians. We can sell out any arena here. Let's put the BMF belt on the line."

Masvidal vs. Burns would be a valuable addition to a pay-per-view. Both fighters have shown they are true warriors willing to engage in a brutal standup fight.

'Gamebred' is still a bigger draw, but 'Durinho' has a larger fanbase after his last fight. If the Miami native can get out of legal trouble, this matchup would be perfect by the end of 2022.

