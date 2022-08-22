"He had a procedure in his wrist" - Gilbert Burns discloses why Jorge Masvidal fight got pushed back after 'Gamebred' denies rumors of verbal agreement

Gilbert Burns has given an update on his next outing in the octagon.

Burns recently revealed that he and Jorge Masvidal had verbally agreed to face each other in a welterweight showdown. The Brazilian also stated that he was in discussions with the UFC about a fight date.

However, Jorge Masvidal refuted Burns' claims, warning his fans that nothing about the fight should be believed unless it is confirmed by him.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Don’t believe anything anyone says about me unless you hear it from me Don’t believe anything anyone says about me unless you hear it from me

'Durinho' recently gave an interview with John Hyon Ko of The AllStar. He claimed that the UFC had originally offered him the Masvidal fight for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

However, 'Gamebred' refused to fight in November owing to a wrist procedure he had undergone instead agreeing to fight in December or January.

The Brazilian explained how 'Gamebred' refuting the matchup confused him as the UFC had themselves confirmed that Masvidal would be ready to fight in December or January.

Giving an update on the fight, 'Durinho' said:

"The fight was offered to...November 12th, MSG. But he had a procedure in his wrist and he said he was not ready for November. But he will be ready for December [or] January. So, if the UFC is not lying to me and I don't believe they will, they are."

He added:

"That's what he said that he would be ready December [or] January. He wants to fight he said, 'yes'. But he cannot do in November. So, that was his own words that UFC told me. So, I don't know what's going on to be honest."

You can check out Gilbert Burns' full interview with John Hyon Ko of The AllStar below:

Michael Bisping is interested in a potential fight between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping commented on the potential fight between welterweights Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

According to 'The Count,' both fighters are "absolutely massive" stars of the fight game. The former champion believes the fight between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal has the potential to be the main event as well.

Sharing his take on the potential matchup, the UFC Hall of Famer had this to say:

"Masvidal [vs.] Gilbert Burns, that is a fan-friendly matchup. That is a co-main event on a pay-per-view any day of the week. That is a main event on any fight night in the world. Hey, even a main event on a pay-per-view. They're both absolutely massive stars."

Check out Bisping discuss Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns below:

Burns was last seen in the octagon at UFC 273 when he faced Khamzat Chimaev and lost by decision. Despite the defeat, both fighters' outstanding performances earned the 'Fight of the Year' title. So far in his career, the fighter has a pro record of 20 wins and five losses.

Masvidal, on the other hand, was most recently seen in action at UFC 272, where he faced off against Colby Covington in a grudge match. After losing to 'Chaos,' 'The Gamebred' is now on a three-fight losing streak. With that, the fighter has a professional record of 35 wins and 16 losses.

With both fighters willing to fight each other in the near future, it will be interesting to see who can come out on top if the matchup ever takes place.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh