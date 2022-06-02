"He got a lot of blood in his mouth" - Gilbert Burns explains why Jorge Masvidal fight makes sense for him 

Gilbert Burns recently explained why a fight between him and Jorge Masvidal next makes sense.

'Durinho' stated that 'Gamebred' is coming off three losses. However, two of those losses have been against Kamaru Usman and the other against Colby Covington. Burns added that there is no shame in losing to those fighters. However, he admitted that Masvidal will enter his next fight with a point to prove.

Burns himself is coming off a loss against Khamzat Chimaev in a back-and-forth war at UFC 273. While it was a very competitive fight, the former title challenger is mad about losing that clash. He stated that both he and Masvidal will be coming to win their next fight and fans might be in for a barnburner. 'Durinho' further added that if not 'Gamebred', he wants a fight against Colby Covington. In a recent interview with Menace Tube, the Brazilian stated:

"[Masvidal] is coming off three losses. Two times Kamaru and one time Colby. Nothing to be ashamed of in losing to those guys. They are all killers. I think he got a lot of blood in his mouth. He's gonna come the way I'm gonna come. I lost my last fight, it was a very close fight, Fight of the Year. But I lost. I'm mad about it. And I am coming with a lot of blood and I think he's coming too. It's gonna be a crazy fight. If not Jorge, Colby. Tha's the two options. Otherwise, I'm gonna wait, take my time."

Watch Gilbert Burns talk about a potential next fight against Jorge Masvidal:

Gilbert Burns is confident of fighting Khamzat Chimaev again

Burns and Chimaev engaged in one of the best UFC fights in recent history at UFC 273. 'Borz' eventually won the decision. However, it was a closely contested fight that either fighter could have won.

'Durinho' believes that the duo are destined to clash once again inside the octagon sooner rather than later, as he recently stated in an interview with 'The Schmo':

"It was a good fight. I enjoy and then I have fun. I think it was super super close. But we're not done, you know. Gotta see Khamzat again soon. We'll see. I have that feeling, I don't need to spice it up to talk nothing. But we're not done... Me and Khamzat are not done yet. I'm gonna see that guy sooner than later."

Watch Gilbert Burns talk to 'The Schmo':

