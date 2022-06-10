"He's very dangerous, I'm looking forward so much to this fight" - Gilbert Burns explains why Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards is his most anticipated upcoming clash

Gilbert Burns has asserted that the upcoming fight he’s most excited about is Kamaru Usman’s rematch against Leon Edwards. UFC welterweight champion Usman has beaten both Burns and Edwards in the past. Usman defeated Burns via third-round TKO in February 2021 and bested Edwards via unanimous decision back in December 2015.

Speaking to MMA Underground’s John Morgan, top-tier UFC welterweight Burns addressed the Usman-Edwards rematch and stated:

“The one that I’m most excited about is Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards. I think people is kind of, I don’t know, they underestimate Leon a little bit.”

‘Durinho’ indicated that Edwards has won nine of his last ten fights and doesn’t get the credit he deserves, probably because he doesn’t fight frequently. Burns also praised Edwards’ teammates Arnold Allen and Jai Herbert at Team Renegade MMA & BJJ, highlighting that Edwards has a great team behind him in his native Birmingham, UK.

has been ready for his title shot for a good minute and now all roads lead to the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman! "It means the world to me. It's been long overdue. I'm looking forward to bringing that belt back home!" @Leon_edwardsmma has been ready for his title shot for a good minute and now all roads lead to the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman! "It means the world to me. It's been long overdue. I'm looking forward to bringing that belt back home!"@Leon_edwardsmma has been ready for his title shot for a good minute and now all roads lead to the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman! 🏆 https://t.co/LJQKxFRtJA

Furthermore, Burns recalled that he recently ran into Usman at the Sanford MMA gym and advised the welterweight kingpin that he shouldn’t focus on pursuing a crossover boxing bout with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. He thereby cautioned Usman against overlooking Edwards. Burns continued:

“Whenever they offered me the title shot, they offered to Leon as well. And Leon turned it down. Whenever he turned it down, it’s because you say kind of like, I need more time. I need this. I need that. So, I think he has all set it up right now. And, bro, the guy’s coming. I think he’s very dangerous. I’m looking forward so much to this fight.”

Watch Burns discuss the Usman vs. Edwards matchup at 17:18 of the video below:

Kamaru Usman on the hardest thing about training as a UFC champion

Gilbert Burns is coming off a closely-contested unanimous decision loss against Khamzat Chimaev, whom he faced in April. Burns has been lobbying for a fight against UFC megastar Jorge Masvidal, but this matchup hasn’t been officially finalized yet.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed that the Usman-Alvarez boxing matchup is unlikely to transpire after Alvarez’s recent loss to Dmitry Bivol.

It's believed that Usman – who’s currently recovering from a hand injury – will defend his title against Leon Edwards later this year. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently spoke to Men’s Health regarding the challenges of training as a UFC champion and said:

"It's the fact that you knowing that you have to train for the world. Everyone in the world is gunning for you. They only have to train for one guy. You have to train for everybody."

Watch Kamaru Usman's full interaction with Men's Health below:

