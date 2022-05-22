He is huge for that division - Gilbert Burns explains why he thinks Charles Oliveira can beat Islam Makhachev

Gilbert Burns believes that Charles Oliveira can beat Islam Makhachev due to his superior striking and the pressure that he brings with him.

During a recent interaction with Helen Yee, Burns expressed excitement about a potential matchup between Charles Oliveira and rising lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. 'Durinho' also opined that his fellow countryman has a better chance of beating the Dagestani due to being a better overall fighter and his massive size.

"That's a fight that is very intriguing. I still believe Oliveira can get a win because of the striking, the pressure that he does, the jiu-jitsu. People are saying, 'Oh, the sambo,' yeah, I got it but Oliveira is huge for that division. I took a picture with that guy, and that guy is bigger than me, I was looking like, 'Bro, you're big!'"

Catch Gilbert Burns' interaction with Helen Yee below:

Charles Oliveira has looked nothing short of impressive in recent years, going unbeaten in his past 11 bouts. 'Do Bronx', who holds the most finishes in the division, has finished all of his last three opponents. His most recent win came over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

While Oliveira was stripped of the title for missing the championship weight, he is still viewed by many as the lightweight champion despite the title no longer being in his possession.

Makhachev, meanwhile, has also looked unstoppable in the stacked division. The 30-year-old has won his last 10 fights in the promotion and finished all of his last four opponents in dominant fashion.

Islam Makhachev wants to finish Charles Oliveira on the ground

Islam Makhachev has been actively campaigning for a title fight against Charles Oliveira since the Brazilian's latest win at UFC 274. The Makhachkala native recently reiterated his desire to face the Brazilian for the vacant 155-pound title later this year and asserted that he would beat the former champion at his own game.

During a recent interaction with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Makhachev revealed that he plans to take the fight to the ground and finish Oliveria using his grappling skills. Here's what the Dagestani said:

"I don’t care about his grappling. I know I’m going to take him down, make him tired, and I can finish him there. Everybody says grappling is his area, but I’m going to finish him in his area."

Watch Islam Makhachev's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

