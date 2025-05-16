Gilbert Burns gets honest about being welterweight division's "gatekeeper" ahead of UFC Vegas 106

Gilbert Burns is a name that commands respect in the UFC welterweight division. Unfortunately, his recent run of form has left a lot to be desired, which 'Durinho' addressed in an interview with Home of Fight. In particular, he spoke about no longer being seen as a title contender, but as a gatekeeper.

Ad

Most fighters usually resist the label of a gatekeeper, refusing to be regarded as such. Burns, though, is cut from a different cloth and does not mind competing against a new crop of fighters.

"The UFC knows, they're gonna call me and ask. They know I'm gonna fight anyone. I'm not picking and choosing all these easy fights. I'm not that type of guy. I'm here to fight, I'm here to... not even to prove, but to show, I know. But I gotta show these guys I'm one of the best fighters in the world, and still willing to put everything to become a champion. So, a couple of things, I will never say no to a fight, and the fans like it. I put on a show."

Ad

Trending

Specifically regarding the gatekeeper label, Burns said the following:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's those guys, the... people like to say the, how do you call the doorman, how do you call that? The gatekeeper, but you gotta pass through one of those guys to go to the top. So, I like that, I don't mind. I don't mind to be that guy."

Ad

Check out Gilbert Burns' thoughts on being labeled a gatekeeper (0:27):

Expand Tweet

Ad

At one point, Burns was regarded as a top welterweight, even competing for the division's title at UFC 258. Now, though, he is on a rough patch and will need to use every ounce of skill this weekend to overcome a young, hungry prospect.

Gilbert Burns faces Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 106

Gilbert Burns will main event UFC Vegas 106 this Saturday, facing Michael Morales in what seems like a do-or-die bout. For 'Durinho,' it is a bout that will reveal whether he still belongs in conversation about the promotion's top welterweights, as he is on a three-fight losing streak.

Ad

Expand Tweet

For Morales, though, it is a chance to make a name for himself by beating a well-established veteran with a respectable legacy. He is undefeated, and a win over Burns is Morales' ticket to the welterweight top 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.