Gilbert Burns weighs in on whether Khamzat Chimaev is the "real deal"; open to fighting 'Borz' if other welterweights keep ducking him

According to Gilbert Burns, No.10 ranked welterweight and rising star Khamzat Chimaev is the "real deal" and they "will meet very soon." The former welterweight title-challenger weighed in on the rising star amidst reports of a potential fight being booked between the two.

Khamzat Chimaev has blown his competition away in his first four fights in the UFC, defeating John Phillips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert and most recently Li Jingliang at UFC 267. Following the win over Jingliang, Chimaev broke into the top ten in the welterweight rankings.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Burns had this to say about 'Borz':

"I think he is real. I think i will face him soon. I think he needs one more win and I think he will have one, and if guys like Colby don't even say my name and Masvidal and Leon why not? I'll give the opportunity to him."

Gilbert Burns is coming off a dominant win over Stephen 'Wondeboy' Thompson at UFC 264 and would present an interesting stylistic matchup against Chimaev, as both men have shown prowess in both grappling and stand-up positions.

"The perfect fight will be me" - Gilbert Burns believes Colby Covington should fight him next.

Gilbert Burns has made it very clear that the fight he wants next is a showdown with Colby Covington. According to 'Durinho', UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will likely face Leon Edwards next for the title, and in the meantime, he welcomes a bout against 'Chaos'.

"For Colby? The perfect fight will be me. That's the fight that I want, he knows that's what I want."

Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns are ranked No.1 and No. 2 respectively in the UFC welterweight rankings, and with No.3 Leon Edwards looking set to get the next crack at the belt, booking a fight between Covington and Burns would make sense.

