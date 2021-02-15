Gilbert Burns' manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed how the welterweight reacted to his heartbreaking UFC 258 loss

Gilbert Burns' manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that the welterweight is ready to step into the Octagon again after suffering a devastating loss to the king of welterweights, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 258. Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz manages both Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman along with other UFC fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje and Frankie Edgar.

Even though UFC 258 might have been an emotional affair, according to a tweet from Ali Abdelaziz, Gilbert Burns is ready to step into the Octagon once again and has named two different prospects.

@GilbertDurinho Ask me today he want to fight soon with and he Give me two names — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 15, 2021

Kamaru Usman stopped his former teammate Gilbert Burns at 34 seconds of the third round to defend his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 258 in Las Vegas. But just a few minutes into the headliner, it did look like there might be a new welterweight champion as Gilbert Burns stunned Kamaru Usman with an overhand right in the very first round. Gilbert Burns continued to land heavy shots to capture the round on all three of the judges' scorecards.

Kamaru Usman took over in the second round with a jab that was always on point and caught Gilbert Burns every time he wound up. Having dropped Gilbert Burns twice in the second round, Kamaru Usman landed a right hand while switching stances 34 seconds into the third round, and slammed Gilbert Burns with punches, until referee Herb Dean intervened.

Gilbert Burns had an emotional fight

Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns wept openly in the wake of his knockout loss as he hit the canvas from a jab, after being thumped repeatedly by several punches from Kamaru Usman. The two shared an intimate moment after Usman celebrated. Gilbert Burns said of the exchange:

"He just [said to] me, 'I like you so much, so keep working. You’re the hardest fight I ever had.' I said, 'I like you so much, too.’ I just want to become champion."

Heading into the fight, much was made of the duo's relationship as former training partners. While Gilbert Burns accepted that it didn't make much of a difference in what happened inside the Octagon, he also acknowledged the mistakes he made.