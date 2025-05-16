Gilbert Burns names the "most overrated" fighter in the UFC welterweight division

No.8-ranked UFC middleweight contender Gilbert Burns recently revealed his pick on who the "most overrated" fighter in the welterweight division is.

'Durinho' sat down alongside Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo in the recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast. When the Brazilian was asked about a supposed overrated fighter in the division, he chose former UFC interim champion Colby Covington. He said:

"The most overrated? Everybody's very tough in there. Jack [Della Maddalena], Sean Brady, Belal [Muhammad], Shavkat [Rakhmonov], Ian [Machado Garry] is very, very tough. Yeah, Covington is overrated. Colby Covington is an easy fight for anyone in the top 10. Easiest fight. Right now, not when you [Kamaru Usman] fought him but right now."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below:

'Chaos' is currently on a two-fight losing streak against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley. His last victory was a unanimous decision against Jorge Masvidal in March 2022.

Michael Morales breaks down upcoming fight against Gilbert Burns

Coming off a three-fight skid, Gilbert Burns looks to get back into the win column with his upcoming fight against Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 106 this weekend. The Ecuadorian fighter currently enjoys an undefeated streak in his MMA career with 17 wins across different promotions. In the pre-fight press conference, Morales previewed his upcoming fight, stating that it would be filled with explosive strikes.

With a potential win over 'Durinho,' he looks to enter the top ten welterweight rankings. He said this to say via a translator:

"I think it's gonna be an explosive fight because there's gonna be a lot of exchanges as well. I think there'll be many opportunities for me as this is my kind of fight. This fight is gonna get me an opportunity to go into the top ten."

Check out Michael Morales' comments below [5:48]:

