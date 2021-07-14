Gilbert Burns names potential opponents for next fight

Gilbert Burns has shortlisted three potential opponents for his next fight inside the octagon.

Coming off an impressive win against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in the co-main event of UFC 264, Burns believes he's one fight away from getting another shot at the UFC welterweight title.

Gilbert Burns is interested in sharing the octagon with either Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz next. Edwards and Masvidal are top contenders in the welterweight division and bagging a win against them will inevitably lead to another title shot for Burns. However, he's also interested in a money fight against Stockton's own Diaz.

In a recent interaction with MMA on SiriusXM, Gilbert Burns stated the following:

"I don't know what the UFC is going to ask but I'm looking forward to... I think Leon Edwards makes sense, I think Masvidal makes sense. If Nate wants to fight, I think that makes sense. Those are the three guys that I'm seeing a possibility."

📽️ "As soon as I get a title shot again, I don't want to make mistakes." 👊



Coming off his #UFC264 win, Gilbert Burns (@GilbertDurinho) talks to @jimmysmithmma about what's next for him including potential opponents, potential timeline and fighting for the title again. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/lOF3TcpmtR — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) July 13, 2021

Stephen Thompson praises Gilbert Burns for brilliant performance at UFC 264

Stephen Thompson is one of the nicest guys in the world of combat sports. Despite succumbing to Gilbert Burns in their co-main event clash at UFC 264, 'Wonderboy' heaped praise on his opponent, congratulating him on a masterful performance.

Welp... didn’t go the way I wanted it to but I’ll be back better than EVER next time y’all see me in the octagon! Thanks so much Gilbert Burns for the opportunity Brotha!! Aaaand the face punching had me dying. Thanks to everyone for their love and support!" Wrote Thompson.

Couple facts!



In the last 8 years only 1 guy was able to take Wonderboy down 3 x

Only one guy was able to control him over 7 min.

And only one guy was able to don’t get a lot damage in 17 fights that Wonderboy had in the UFC

Maybe not the most entertaining fight but a Good W pic.twitter.com/r4nJL5ovmL — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2021

Gilbert Burns currently holds an impressive 20-4 record in his professional career.

He was on a six-fight winning streak before going down to Kamaru Usman in the headliner of UFC 258.

'Durinho' has won seven out of his last eight fights and hopes to earn himself a shot at redemption against Usman down the line.

