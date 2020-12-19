UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns went on social media to predict how UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal will play out.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal offering at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the promotion's last card for the year. While it may not be a pay-per-view card, it sure is stacked like one, with former champions and surging contenders on the lineup.

In the main event, welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal will go head-to-head, while the co-main event features former long-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo taking on Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

Also on the card, Michael Pereira meets Khaos Williams in a welterweight clash, and Marlon Moraes takes on Rob Font in a bantamweight bout. Rounding out the main card will be Marcin Tybura versus Greg Hardy in a heavyweight matchup.

Headlining the preliminary card will be former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis facing Alex Morono in a welterweight contest.

Sure to be a keen observer of the welterweight main event, title challenger Gilbert Burns shared his picks for the main card as well as the preliminary card headliner:

Who you got tomorrow night?



Thompson vs Neal?

Aldo vs Vera?

Pereira vs Williams?

Moraes vs Font?

Tybura vs Hardy?

Pettis vs Moreno?



Neal

Aldo

Williams

Moraes

Hardy

Pettis



My pics! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 18, 2020

Breaking down Gilbert Burns' picks for UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

Top UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns gave his picks for Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal card, and he has some interesting choices.

In the main event, Burns has Geoff Neal winning over Stephen Thompson. Thompson might have a higher spot in the welterweight rankings at number 5, but he has won just twice in his last five fights. The number 11-ranked Neal, on the other hand, is riding an impressive seven-fight winning streak and is undefeated in his first five fights in the UFC.

As for the co-main event, Gilbert Burns predicts that his countryman Jose Aldo will finally earn his first win as a 135-pounder. He picks the former champion over Marlon Vera.

Burns also predicts that Khaos Williams, Marlon Moraes, Greg Hardy, and Anthony Pettis will all end 2020 with big wins.

What do you think of Gilbert Burns' predictions? Who do you have winning at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal?