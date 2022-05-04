Gilbert Burns seemingly calls out Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns recently took to Twitter and seemingly issued a call out to Jorge Masvidal for a fight.

'Durinho' posted a collage of him and Masvidal along with a few emojis. The Brazilian has been actively looking for a big fight since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. Masvidal, meanwhile, has been out of action since a lopsided decision loss to Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272.

Burns put up a show when he fought 'Borz' at UFC 273, even though he lost the decision in a battle for the ages. With the defeat, the 35-year-old dropped two places to No.4 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

The former title challenger recently also called out Nate Diaz. However, it looks unlikely that he will fight the Stockton native next. A leaked image of a UFC card suggests that the younger Diaz brother will face Khamzat Chimaev next at UFC 276.

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal can be a barnburner

Burns is a fighter with solid grappling credentials, who happens to be a former jiu-jitsu world champion. However, he is also an explosive striker with legitimate knockout power in his hands.

Masvidal, on the other hand, is one of the craftiest strikers on the UFC roster. However, he hasn't had the best of times lately. 'Gamebred' is on a three-fight skid, having suffered two losses to Kamaru Usman and one to Colby Covington in his last three fights. The No.8-ranked welterweight contender will be desperately looking to get back in the win column.

Masvidal has had a lot of trouble against wrestlers in recent times. The threat of takedowns from his opponents often makes his striking game less diverse. The UFC's 'BMF' champion will probably look to address the issue and work on his wrestling before making a return to the octagon.

Meanwhile, Burns would want to re-establish himself in the title picture. He has fought for the welterweight championship before at UFC 258 against Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' stopped his former teammate on that occasion. A win against a big name like Masvidal could put the Brazilian right back in title contention.

Furthermore, a fight against someone with the Miami native's star power would guarantee a big payday for Gilbert Burns. While all this is purely speculation for the moment, if this fight does happen, it's going to be a treat for fans.

