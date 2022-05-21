Me and Khamzat Chimaev are not done yet - Gilbert Burns believes the rematch against 'Borz' will take place "sooner than later"

Gilbert Burns doesn't seem to be done with Khamzat Chimaev as he has revealed he wants a rematch with 'Borz'.

Burns and Chimaev were involved in an absolute barnburner at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Despite Chimaev getting his hand raised at the end, 'Durinho' took 'Borz' to the limit in what was the Chechen-born Swede's longest fight of his career so far.

Troy Machir @TroyMachir Crazy end to the second round. Incredible fight between Chimaev vs. Burns. Crazy end to the second round. Incredible fight between Chimaev vs. Burns. https://t.co/oykApYBIdN

Burns believes the fight was a close one. Regardless of the outcome, the Brazilian claims that he enjoyed every minute of it.

Speaking to 'The Schmo' in a recent interview, the 35-year-old had this to say about a possible rematch:

"It was a good fight. I enjoy and then I have fun. I think it was super super close. But we're not done, you know. Gotta see Khamzat again soon. We'll see. I have that feeling, I don't need to spice it up to talk nothing. But we're not done... Me and Khamzat are not done yet. I'm gonna see that guy sooner than later."

Check out Gilbert Burns' interview with 'The Schmo' below:

Gilbert Burns gives his take on the title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards

Gilbert Burns recently shared his thoughts on the next welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and No.2-ranked contender Leon Edwards.

Burns is a former training partner of 'The Nigerian Nightmare', and so he has a much better understanding of Usman's fighting strategies. Furthermore, he unsuccessfully challenged the champion in February 2021. Despite all that, the Brazilian feels Leon Edwards has a great shot at beating Usman.

Giving his take in a recent interview with MMA Underground, Burns said:

"I think Leon Edwards is very underrated. He's very tough, he's long, he's a southpaw, he's a good striker, he's already a thing... And then he faced Kamaru back in the day so he knows, he's been there before. I think he's got a great team, a very underrated team too. Those guys do an amazing job in the UK working for these guys. I just think he does have what it takes to beat Kamaru and I think it's going to be a very close fight. I think he might be able to get it done. I think Kamaru has gotta take that fight super seriously."

You can check out the entire interview below:

Leon Edwards will be entering the cage against Kamaru Usman for the second time in his career. The last time the duo fought was at UFC on Fox 17, back in 2015. Usman won that fight via unanimous decision.

With a professional record of 19 wins and three losses, the British fighter will be trying his best to snatch the title from Usman. It is a tall order, considering the champion has successfully defended his title five times and sits at No.1 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

