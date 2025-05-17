Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales stats comparison: UFC record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales is set to headline UFC Vegas 106, and their bout will be a tale of two different generations of fighters. They have wildly different careers, though Morales' is still in its infancy, thus far. Burns, unfortunately, is at a crossroads and cannot afford another loss.
He is still aiming to fulfill his dream of becoming a UFC champion, which is a goal shared by Morales. So, what exactly separates the pair? Only a stats comparison suffices as an answer.
Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales stats
The Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales bout will draw the most attention on UFC Vegas 106, as it will be a test for Morales. For Burns, it is his chance to prove that he still belongs in the top 15, at least. 'Durinho' is a more accomplished fighter than Morales, having once competed for welterweight gold.
Moreoer, he has a 22-8 record. Of those 22 wins, 9 have come by way of submission, and just six via TKO/knockout, despite his reputation as a power-puncher. Thus, he has a meager 27.27% knockout percentage. Unfortunately, Burns hasn't tasted victory in a while, and is on a three-fight losing streak.
His UFC record, compared his MMA record of 22-8, is 15-8. Things couldn't be more different for Morales, however, who is undefeated at 17-0, and 5-0 in the UFC. He has one win via submission, and 12 via TKO/knockout for a 70.58% knockout percentage.
Their differences continue with their age. Burns, born on July 20, 1986, is 38 years old, while Morales is just 25, having been born on June 24, 1999. 'Durinho' is also the smaller man, being a former lightweight, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a 71-inch reach. He also weighed in at 170 pounds.
Morales is noticeably larger at 6 feet tall, with a 79-inch reach, and hit the scales at 170.5 pounds.
Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales fight analysis and prediction
UFC Vegas 106 has a high-profile fight in the form of Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales. However, 'Durinho,' for all he has accomplished throughout his career, should not be favored to win. He is in his twilight years, on a three-fight losing streak, and facing a bigger, younger, more dangerous fighter on the rise.
This is a passing of the torch and little else.
The Prediction: Michael Morales via unanimous decision