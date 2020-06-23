Gilbert Burns wants Conor McGregor to be removed from official UFC rankings

Conor McGregor recently announced his retirement from the fight game.

Gilbert Burns wants the Irishman out of the rankings list following his retirement.

Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns is currently in preparation for his UFC Welterweight Championship clash against Kamaru Usman at the upcoming UFC 251 pay-per-view at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. However, amid the biggest fight of his career, Burns weighed in on the current situation surrounding Conor McGregor and wants 'The Notorious One' to be removed from the official UFC rankings, now that the latter has announced his retirement from the game.

Conor McGregor recently announced his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts for the third time when he took to Twitter and stated that he would be stepping down from fighting.

Later in an interview with ESPN, McGregor explained that due to a lack of excitement in the fight game, he had decided to step down from the sport of MMA, as he announced his third retirement in four years.

Burns took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on social media, claiming that now that the UFC has removed Henry Cejudo from their official rankings, given the latter also announced his retirement, the UFC should treat Conor McGregor the same way.

'Durinho' called for the Irishman to be removed from the official UFC rankings, via his following tweet:

Cejudo retired they took him out of the rankings very quickly let’s do it with Connor as well! 🤔🤔🤔 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 22, 2020

Conor McGregor was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 246 when he made his return to the promotion for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, as the Irishman finished-off Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the first round in their main event clash.

What's next for Gilbert Burns?

Gilbert Burns will be returning to Octagon action very soon, as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career. 'Durinho' will be challenging his teammate Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251 in what will be the biggest fight of the former's career, so far.

Burns recently secured a huge win over former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley, and the victory saw him earn a shot at the title for which he will now be fighting for at the UFC Fight Island.

The UFC Fight Island will be featuring a host of events and the first one to kick-start things is UFC 251. The event will be taking place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the card will feature two more title fights, including the Featherweight Title clash and the vacant Bantamweight Title fight.