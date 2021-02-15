Gilbert Burns' wife reacts to his UFC 258 loss to Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns' wife Bruna Burns took to Twitter to welcome back her husband from UFC 258 in Las Vegas. She received Durinho at the airport along with their children.

The family then headed home. Gilbert Burns was joyously greeted by another family member. His pet dog, Ralph Burns, was extremely excited to see his Gilbert Burns back home.

Bruna Burns also Tweeted a photo of Gilbert Burns immediately following event. In the caption, she wrote that Gilbert Burns would come back stronger than ever after his recent loss at UFC 258 against Kamaru Usman.

He will come back stronger than ever !❤️ We love you @GilbertDurinho pic.twitter.com/HF11qupcWo — Bruna Burns (@brunaburnsbjj) February 14, 2021

Bruna also took to Instagram to convey how proud the family is of 'Durinho'. She wrote that the family is with Gilbert, and that they will bounce back together.

"We are so proud of you not because results because of who you are ! The Best! The best husband and daddy ever . We couldn’t be more blessed to have you ❤️ We celebrate and cry together because that’s who we are . Time to come home rest and reset . Your time for be a UFC Champion will come don’t worry we going to be on this journey together like always . We love you Morzão @gilbert_burns . Thank you for share your life with me"

What is next for Gilbert Burns?

Advertisement

Gilbert Burns is aiming to fight for the title again and win it within 2021. He said that he wants to repeat what Robbie Lawler did in 2014. Robbie Lawler lost to Johny Hendricks at UFC 171 in a bid to claim Welterweight gold. He lost the fight, but bounced back within the same year. He fought twice within the next four months and challenged Hendricks for another title bout. This time around, he was successful in becoming the Welterweight champion. Gilbert Burns drew from Robbie Lawler's example and said,

"The way I see right now, I just wanna do like Robbie Lawler, you know. He was the only guy, if I'm not wrong, lost to Johny Hendricks and then just got right back. He had a couple of weeks, fought again, and became a champion. That's exactly what I wanna do."

As far as Kamaru Usman is concerned, he has made it very clear that he wants to face Jorge Masvidal next. Thus, the options that Gilbert Burns has available to him are Michael Chisea, Leon Edwards, Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington. However, the UFC is already planning on booking a fight between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.

With Khamzat Chimaev out, Dana White has turned his attention to Colby Covington as Leon Edwards' next opponent 👀 pic.twitter.com/P90nCqsoKM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 12, 2021

Who do you think Gilbert Burns should face in his desired quick turnaround?