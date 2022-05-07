"We both come looking for blood" - Gilbert Burns willing to wait till Jorge Masvidal gets his "wrestling on point," 'Gamebred' agrees

Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal recently teased a potential showdown for later this year. However, the Brazilian is willing to wait for Masvidal to get his wrestling game up to par.

Taking to Twitter, 'Durinho' told Masvidal to get his wrestling skills on point before they meet inside the cage sometime in 2022:

"I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year"

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Sounds good to me. Let’s see twitter.com/gilbertdurinho… Sounds good to me. Let’s see twitter.com/gilbertdurinho… I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year 💯 twitter.com/GamebredFighte…

The Miami native responded to the challenge, suggesting that they "put on a hell of a show" if the fight does come to fruition:

"Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great"

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho twitter.com/gamebredfighte… I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year 💯 twitter.com/gamebredfighte… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/gilbertdurinho… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/gilbertdurinho…

Burns expressed interest in a fight with Jorge Masvidal earlier this week. He tweeted an image of the two and tagged the UFC 'BMF' champion along with a few 'eyes' emojis.

Burns is currently ranked No.4 in the UFC welterweight rankings while Jorge Masvidal is placed at No.8. Both men have slipped down the ladder after their recent performances inside the octagon.

Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are looking to redeem themselves from tough defeats

Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are coming off losses in their most recent trips to the octagon. The Brazilian is fresh off a unanimous decision defeat to rising welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev in April. Prior to that loss, Burns earned a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson.

Meanwhile, Masvidal is on a three-fight losing streak after dropping a unanimous decision to Colby Covington in his most recent UFC outing in March. Before that loss, the Miami native suffered consecutive defeats to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

A fight against Gilbert Burns will be a tough challenge for Masvidal, but it will also present a huge opportunity for 'Gamebred' to climb his way back into the top 5.

Burns had earlier called for a rematch with Chimaev after the loss at UFC 273. It was a close and thrilling contest that many fans believe will be in contention for Fight of the Year. However, a bout against Masvidal presents the Brazilian a great opportunity to return to the win column.

Edited by Aziel Karthak